Le'Veon Bell's Carries, Derrius Guice, Packers WR Outlook in NFL Fantasy Roundup

Le'Veon Bell Open to Record-Setting Workload

Le'Veon Bell missed the entire 2018 season while in a protracted holdout with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a result, he's feeling good physically heading into his first year with the New York Jets—so good he's willing to do something no NFL player ever has.

Bell told reporters he'd be willing to register 500 touches.

James Wilder set the single-season record for touches in 1984 when he had 407 carries and 85 receptions. Larry Johnson is in second, having logged 457 touches in 2006.

Fantasy owners shouldn't expect Bell to actually get the ball 500 times in 2019, but he's clearly willing to shoulder a heavy load for the Jets offense. As long as he stays healthy, he should once again be among the NFL's elite fantasy threats.

Derrius Guice Cleared for Training Camp

Derrius Guice missed his entire rookie year with a torn ACL and then he injured his hamstring earlier this offseason. Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden told reporters Thursday that Guice is cleared for a full return to the field, which is great news for fantasy owners.

Guice also opened up on his status:

The torn ACL obviously raises questions about how good Guice can be right out of the gate. Because of that, owners should temper their expectations for the 2018 second-round pick.

But he will likely be Washington's primary ball-carrier, thus putting him firmly in RB2/flex territory. The preseason will provide a little more insight into Guice's role and how he might perform once the regular season opens.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Making Big Impression; Geronimo Allison Discusses Role

Davante Adams is clearly the Green Bay Packers' No. 1 option through the air, and he projects to be one of the top performers league-wide at wide receiver.

Beyond Adams, the Packers' receiving corps offers little in the way of fantasy security.

In an interview with former teammate James Jones on NFL Network, Aaron Rodgers spoke highly of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, telling Jones the second-year wideout is showing more confidence:

Geronimo Allison, who made only five appearances in 2018 before suffering a season-ending groin injury, talked about his role in Green Bay's offense, particularly how he'll line up in the slot.

"I like it," Allison said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "Coming in, I've always been that utility guy, that versatile guy to kind of move around. I'm loving it. I'm getting comfortable inside and outside, and I'm going to make the most of every opportunity."

Valdes-Scantling and Allison are both worthy of a late-round pick in 12-team standard leagues, though owners should be wary of reaching for them too early. Either could deliver a breakout fantasy campaign yet carry the risk of getting lost in the mix a bit.