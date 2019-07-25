NBA 2K20 Demo Release Date, Game Modes and Platforms Revealed

Uncredited/Associated Press

Gamers can get a taste of NBA 2K20 two weeks early with the release of the NBA 2K20 demo at 3:01 a.m. ET on Aug. 21.

According to 2K, the demo will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, and it will allow for the testing of the new MyPlayer builder.

Players can test different configurations and then carry their MyPlayer over to MyCareer mode when the full version of NBA 2K20 drops.

Here is a look at the teaser trailer for NBA 2K20 that was released earlier this month:

NBA 2K20 will hit shelves Sept. 6, and it will feature Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis on the cover, while retired Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade will grace the cover of the legend edition.