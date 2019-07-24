Watch 19-Year-Old Kristof Milak Break Michael Phelps 200m Butterfly World Record

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak won the 200-metre butterfly at the World Swimming Championships on Wednesday, breaking Michael Phelps' world record in the process.

The 19-year-old produced an astounding performance to take gold in one minute, 50.73 seconds, beating Phelps' previous benchmark by an impressive 0.78 seconds:

South African Chad le Clos set an early pace in the final, leaving the competitors under world-record pace at the halfway mark. However, the Hungarian Milak blew away the rest of the field in the second half of the race.

Eventually, Milak's nearest competitor was Japan's Daiya Seto (1:53.86), while Le Clos did enough to take third (1:54.15).

Former Olympic gold medalist Cameron van der Burgh was impressed with the performance of the teenager:

Phelps set his most recent world record at the 2009 world championships in Rome. Pat Forde of Yahoo put into context for just how long the American was at the summit of the 200-metre butterfly:

Phelps retired from swimming following the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He is the most decorated Olympian of all time, having won 28 medals in total at the Games, 23 of which were gold.

Milak was crowned European champion a year ago, but the world record stands as his finest career achievement to date.

All eyes will be on the Hungarian on Friday, when he will be in action in the heats of the 100-metre butterfly event ahead of Saturday's final.