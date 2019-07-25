The Most Scrutinized Player in Every 2019 NFL Training Camp

0 of 32

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

NFL training camp season is finally here, which means real, meaningful football action is unfolding. Over the next few weeks, teams will lay the foundation for the coming season, which kicks off in just over a month.

For many veterans, training camp will be business as usual. Guys like Tom Brady, Julio Jones and Aaron Donald don't need training camp for much other than to finish getting into game shape—and Donald has proved in the past he doesn't even need that. They'll largely fly under the radar over the next month.

For other players, however, training camp is a critical period during which there is a lot to prove.

Players coming off injuries, guys attempting to rebound from down years, incoming rookies and pricey offseason acquisitions must prove their worth and earn positions on the 53-man roster. That means they'll be firmly under the microscope over the next few weeks.

Here's a look at the players on each team who will be most heavily scrutinized during training camp and the preseason.

