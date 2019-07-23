NFL Analyst Nate Burleson Joins Upcoming Show 'Extra Extra' as Correspondent

NFL Analyst Nate Burleson Joins Upcoming Show 'Extra Extra' as CorrespondentJuly 23, 2019
Nate Burleson is moving the proverbial chains in his post-NFL career.
According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Burleson will work as the New York correspondent on Billy Bush's entertainment program titled Extra Extra, set for a September debut.
"It elevates Nate where he is becoming more and more of a transcendent, crossover talent," Mark Lepselter, Burleson's agent, told Marchand.
In March, Burleson worked as a special correspondent for Extra and interviewed comedian Tracy Morgan—showcasing his range beyond sports.
Lepselter also confirmed to Marchand that Burleson has signed a two-year extension with CBS, where he appears on The NFL Today, and will continue co-hosting NFL Network's Good Morning Football.
The 37-year-old retired wide receiver played for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions throughout his 11-season professional career. While in Detroit, he acted as a "player-analyst" for the city's ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV (h/t the Detroit Free Press).
After retiring from the league, Burleson joined NFL Network and has co-hosted Good Morning Football since the show debuted in Aug. 2016. Come May 2017, he was announced as CBS' replacement for Bart Scott on The NFL Today.
