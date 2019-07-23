NFL Analyst Nate Burleson Joins Upcoming Show 'Extra Extra' as Correspondent

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Nate Burleson is moving the proverbial chains in his post-NFL career.

According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Burleson will work as the New York correspondent on Billy Bush's entertainment program titled Extra Extra, set for a September debut.

"It elevates Nate where he is becoming more and more of a transcendent, crossover talent," Mark Lepselter, Burleson's agent, told Marchand.

In March, Burleson worked as a special correspondent for Extra and interviewed comedian Tracy Morgan—showcasing his range beyond sports.

Lepselter also confirmed to Marchand that Burleson has signed a two-year extension with CBS, where he appears on The NFL Today, and will continue co-hosting NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

The 37-year-old retired wide receiver played for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions throughout his 11-season professional career. While in Detroit, he acted as a "player-analyst" for the city's ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV (h/t the Detroit Free Press).

After retiring from the league, Burleson joined NFL Network and has co-hosted Good Morning Football since the show debuted in Aug. 2016. Come May 2017, he was announced as CBS' replacement for Bart Scott on The NFL Today.