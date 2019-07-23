NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Torey Krug Trade and Ben Hutton

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

There likely aren’t any more league-altering moves to be made this NHL offseason seeing how it’s already late July and most of the big-name players are off the market.

However, teams still have the chance to add role players who can help shape the roster and provide depth for the long season to come.

With that in mind, here is a look at some of the latest buzz from around the league as the 2019-20 campaign approaches.

Ben Hutton Reportedly Drawing Interest from Multiple Teams

Defenseman Ben Hutton remains on the market as an unrestricted free agent, but that could change in the near future.

According to Luke Fox of Sportsnet, "there is strong interest from multiple teams" for the 26-year-old. Fox pointed to his young age and the fact he averaged 22:21 of ice time per game last season—which is more than any other remaining unrestricted free agent—as reasons so many teams are intrigued by his potential.

The report also revealed that Hutton prefers to be seen as a second-pairing option.

Hutton saw solid playing time in his first four seasons in the league with the Vancouver Canucks but failed to make the desired impact. His plus-minus was in the negatives all four seasons and a combined minus-75.

Gavin Lee of Pro Hockey Rumors noted the Canucks did not qualify him as a restricted free agent for $2.8 million with the chance the total could be higher if he elected salary arbitration, which isn’t particularly surprising given his struggles.

However, Hutton had 20 points with 15 assists last season, which was the second time in four years he reached the 20-point plateau. He is also just 26 years old and could benefit from the cliche change of scenery with the hopes of playing his way into a top-two pairing.

A team figures to take a chance on his potential and provide depth to its blue line, especially since multiple suitors have reportedly demonstrated interest.

Torey Krug Likely to Remain in Boston

Defenseman Torey Krug has been with the Boston Bruins his entire career, and that reportedly won’t change prior to the 2019-20 season.

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now cited an NHL executive who said there has been little trade discussion centered on Krug even though the Bruins could use some salary-cap relief. The source went as far as to ask, "Why would they trade their best D?"

Murphy explained Krug is due to make $5.25 million against the salary cap in the final season of a four-year deal, which leaves the team with just $8.1 million to keep restricted free agent defensemen Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy and perhaps even extend Krug’s contract.

Krug has earned such consideration after establishing himself as a steady force ever since he earned NHL All-Rookie First Team status in 2013-14 with 40 points.

He finished with 51, 59 and 53 points in each of the last three seasons, respectively, as a defenseman who contributes on the offensive end and is capable of leading power-play attacks if needed. He has also delivered in pressure-packed situations and scored 18 points in 24 games during Boston’s run to the Stanley Cup Final last playoffs.

Krug is just 28 years old and is one of Boston’s most important players in a win-now window.

While he is set to be a free agent after this coming season, the Bruins appear more interested in extending his time with the team than moving him for salary-cap purposes given his production and role as a top defenseman.