Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Wants to Break Jerry Rice's NFL Receiving Yards Record

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. has lofty goals in his career before he calls it quits.

In an interview with Mark Anthony Green of GQ, the Cleveland Browns receiver said he will either play 10 more seasons or "until I can pass Jerry. That's the goal: 23,000 yards."

Jerry Rice currently holds the record for most receiving yards in a career with 22,895. Through his first five seasons in the NFL, Beckham has 5,476 career receiving yards.

Beckham certainly has the talent to climb the leaderboard based on his production early in his career. He has averaged 92.8 receiving yards per game in his career, second in NFL history behind only Julio Jones (96.7 per game).

With the NFL becoming more of a pass-friendly league than ever before, receivers will continue to put up incredible numbers and someone like Beckham will have a chance to catch the Hall of Famer.

However, what separated Rice was his durability to play 20 seasons in the NFL. Only twice in that span did he play less than 16 games in a season, while he even played 17 as a 42-year-old in 2004 thanks to a midseason trade.

This is a major reason no one is within even 6,000 yards of catching the legend on the all-time yardage list.

Larry Fitzgerald is closest after 15 years in the league, but even he is slowing down and could need at least six or seven more years to match Rice.

On the other hand, Beckham hasn't been anywhere near as durable. He has already missed 21 of 80 possible games in his young career due to a variety of injuries and only once has played a full 16-game season.

The 26-year-old has a chance to put up some big numbers with his new team, but he will need to stay on the field if he wants his name in the record books.