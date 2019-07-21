Brett Favre: Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes 'Certainly Match Up to My Style'

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Both Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes have been compared to Brett Favre early in their careers due to their gunslinger style, and the Hall of Famer agrees with the assessment.

"There's no question that the sky is the limit for Baker," Favre told Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal. "And, yeah, I think his style of play, and I've heard the same thing about [Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes, and I agree with both, that their styles of play—if you had to pick a former player—would certainly match up to my style."

While this is lofty praise, both young players have accomplished quite a bit in the past year.

Mahomes was named MVP of the league in his first year as a starter last season, while Mayfield was the top rookie quarterback in 2018 after throwing for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns in 14 games.

