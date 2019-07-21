Shane Lowry Wins 2019 British Open: Final Leaderboard and Prize Money Payouts

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Shane Lowry won the 2019 British Open by six shots on Sunday after finishing 15 under par for the tournament at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

The Irishman carded a one-over-par round of 72, but after starting the day with a four-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood in second, that proved more than good enough in challenging conditions.

Fleetwood had his chances early on to put pressure on Lowry, but he could not get a putt to drop and he eventually finished second on nine under.

Here is the final leaderboard after four fascinating days at Portrush:

Lowry's victory prevented a first American clean sweep of golf's majors since 1982, and he is the first Irish winner of the Open since Padraig Harrington triumphed in 2008.

As well as collecting the iconic Claret Jug for his first major win, Lowry will take home £1.56 million ($1.935 million) of the £8.65 million ($10.75 million) prize pot.

Per Golfweek, Fleetwood will also pocket over $1 million for his runners-up spot:

Lowry's remarkable 63 on Saturday had put him in prime position for Open victory, and he was never really troubled on Sunday.

None of the top six finishers shot an under-par final round, an indication of just how tough conditions were in the wind and rain.

Lowry, 32, gave the chasing pack hope with a bogey on the opening hole, but birdies at four, five and seven kept him in control of the tournament.

Bogeys followed at eight, nine, 11 and 14, but all his competitors were dropping shots as well, and a three at the par-four 15th effectively sealed the victory for good after Fleetwood had double-bogeyed the previous hole:

It could have been very different had the Englishman taken his chances early on.

A two-shot swing on the first would have piled huge pressure on Lowry, but Fleetwood's 10-foot birdie putt went begging, as did a 12-footer at two.

A bogey four at three stretched Lowry's lead back to four, and Fleetwood simply could not get any momentum going as he bid to win his first major:

He was not the only one. Third-placed Tony Finau was exceptional in shooting an even-par 71.

But Lee Westwood carded a 73, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler both shot 74, and J.B. Holmes, third on 10 under at the start of the day, endured a woeful 87.