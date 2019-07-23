Under-the-Radar NFL Training Camp Battles You Need to Monitor

0 of 9

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Quarterback competitions often dominate discussion during training camps, but those usually occur on teams without much stability or short-term hope. More interesting competitions ensue on teams with playoff aspirations and key starting positions available.

Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Josh Rosen doesn't excite anyone when the Miami Dolphins are rebuilding. But an open spot at wide receiver for a potential division winner does.

Competitions that matter could prove crucial to the 2019 season.

Nine, in particular, could change the fates of squads that have far more than just making the postseason on their minds.

