Report: Some Knicks Feel Spurs 'Crossed Lines' Before Kristaps Porzingis Trade

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2019

FILE - In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis stands during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. An attorney for Porzingis acknowledges that a woman has accused the NBA star of rape, but “unequivocally” denies the allegation. Lawyer Roland Riopelle said Saturday, March 30, that the claim against the Dallas Maverick was part of an extortion attempt that is being investigated by the FBI. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Some members of the New York Knicks organization reportedly believe the San Antonio Spurs "crossed lines of accepted behavior" in their efforts to pursue Kristaps Porzingis before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in January.

Ian Begley of SNY reported Friday unnamed Knicks executives felt the Spurs "operated outside of accepted NBA norms" while trying to land Porzingis, but exact details about their actions weren't provided.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

