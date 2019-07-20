Report: Some Knicks Feel Spurs 'Crossed Lines' Before Kristaps Porzingis Trade

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Some members of the New York Knicks organization reportedly believe the San Antonio Spurs "crossed lines of accepted behavior" in their efforts to pursue Kristaps Porzingis before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in January.

Ian Begley of SNY reported Friday unnamed Knicks executives felt the Spurs "operated outside of accepted NBA norms" while trying to land Porzingis, but exact details about their actions weren't provided.

