Report: James Neal Trade to Oilers 'Close'; Flames Get Milan Lucic, Draft Pick

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2019

CALGARY, AB - DECEMBER 6: James Neal #18 of the Calgary Flames in action against the Minnesota Wild during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on December 6, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)
Derek Leung/Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames are reportedly close to finalizing a trade that will include the swapping of veteran forward James Neal and Milan Lucic.

According to Eric Francis of Sportsnet, the Oilers would retain some of Lucic's salary and include a conditional draft pick in the deal.

Both Neal and Lucic struggled through arguably their worst NHL seasons in 2018-19; Neal finished with 19 points in 63 games, and Lucic had 20 points in 79 games.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

