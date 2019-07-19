Former Giants OL Mitch Petrus Dies of Apparent Heat Stroke at Age 32

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2019

New York Giants' Mitch Petrus against the Minnesota Vikings in an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 13, 2010 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Former NFL offensive lineman Mitch Petrus has died at the age of 32 because of suspected heat stroke, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

Petrus had reportedly spent Thursday working outside his family shop in Arkansas and died later that night at a North Little Rock hospital.

The University of Arkansas product spent three seasons in the NFL from 2010-12, mostly with the New York Giants.

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

