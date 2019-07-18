Albert Haynesworth Discharged from Hospital as He Seeks Kidney Donor

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth announced he has been discharged from the hospital as he continues to look for a new kidney.

"First and foremost I want to thank each and everyone that prayed and supported me during this new ordeal, you guys are amazing," Haynesworth wrote on Instagram. "I want to also say I love you guys that are willing to give me a kidney their are no words that can describe my feelings for this blessing. Now for the update today I started my first dialysis treatments outside the hospital. I’m feeling better than the previous post since the great hospital staff of Williamson Medical pulled more than 12lbs of fluid from in and around my lungs."

"Now for my new family (donors) Vanderbilt will be sending you blood test that you take to a lab then send it back to Vanderbilt. After that they will give you further instructions. Oh yes for my new family member (donor) that is picked your medical expenses will be covered under my insurance and for time missed for work their are grants that Vandy will direct you to so you can get a compensation for giving this precious gift to me. I don’t know the amount but I seriously doubt it will make you rich FYI."

Haynesworth posted a picture of himself last week, writing in the caption his kidneys went into failure July 7.

