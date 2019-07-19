NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Ezekiel Elliott, Darius Slay and More

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Though the 2019 NFL season doesn't start until September, there is plenty of drama floating around the football world.

As one might expect during the start of training camp season, much of this drama involves players and their contract situations. The most notable will-he-or-won't-he scenario involves Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

While Elliott has two years remaining on his rookie contract—thanks to Dallas' fifth-year option—he is eligible for a contract extension under the collective bargaining agreement. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Elliott may hold out unless he gets one.

"Per a league source, Elliott has privately said that he will hold out of training camp unless he gets a new contract," Florio wrote.

The biggest problem for Elliott is the fact that Dallas is also looking to get new deals done with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. It doesn't help that the shelf life of NFL running backs is relatively short, which means that tying down both Prescott and Cooper are likely bigger priorities.

Though he didn't quite confirm Florio's story, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the collection of contract talks have been an issue for Elliott:

"Sources familiar with both Elliott and the Cowboys said the two sides have been talking about Elliott and a potential new deal for roughly the last month. Those talks have been slow to progress in any meaningful way, at least partially because the Prescott deal remains the top priority for Dallas and is expected to set the table for the Elliott and Cooper extensions. One source said that lack of progress has led to frustration on Elliott’s part."

The reality is that Elliott doesn't have a lot of leverage here, particularly since he is under contract for two more seasons. While a holdout is possible, it's unlikely one lasts into the regular season like Le'Veon Bell's did last year. If Elliott were to avoid the season, he would still be under contract for two more years.

Darius Slay, Damon Harrison to Talk Extensions

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions aren't likely to face any holdout situations of their own. However, they do have a pair of premier players eligible for new deals in cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Damon Harrison.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, contract talks with both players could take place during training camp.

Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for Darius Slay and Damon Harrison, is set to meet with the Detroit Lions this week in hopes of landing two of the team's star defensive players new contracts," Birkett wrote.

Locking up both players would make sense for Detroit. Harrison is one of the league's top run-defenders, while Slay has quietly emerged as one of its best cornerbacks. Over the past two seasons, he's racked up 43 passes defended and 11 interceptions.

Bryant, Gregory Seeking Reinstatement

Free-agent wide receiver Martavis Bryant isn't seeking a new contract quite yet. For now, the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders receiver is simply seeking another chance in the NFL. Bryant has been suspended indefinitely for violation of the league's substance-abuse policy but is looking to make his way back into the NFL, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

"Bryant sent an email to league officials on Saturday, requesting reinstatement from an indefinite suspension the league imposed in December for Bryant's repeated violations of the league's drug policy," Graziano wrote.

Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Randy Gregory is also on an indefinite suspension for violation of the substance-abuse policy and is also seeking reinstatement, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

Gregory, a 2015 second-round pick, has only appeared in 28 regular-season games since being drafted and has 7.0 sacks in his career.

CBA Talks Cut Short

In league-wide news, the NFL and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) recently concluded discussions on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Though the talks were scheduled to last three days, they were tabled after just one.

There are several possible reasons why talks were cut short, but the most likely is that the league and the NFLPA quickly realized that they were at an impasse on a new CBA and that spending another two days on the matter now would be futile.

According to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, sources have indicated a new CBA won't be sorted by the start of the regular season.