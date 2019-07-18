Ron Francis to Be Named GM of NHL's Seattle Expansion Franchise

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The NHL announced Thursday that Ron Francis has been named the general manager of Seattle's expansion franchise.

Francis, 56, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a player after a 23-year career with the Hartford Whalers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs. Francis served as the Hurricanes' general manager from 2014-2018.

The Seattle franchise is scheduled to begin play during the 2021-22 season.

Seattle was officially granted an expansion franchise in December 2018, and the team is slated to play its games at Seattle Center Arena, which was the longtime home of the NBA's Seattle SuperSonics before they relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008.

In Francis, the Seattle franchise's owners are entrusting someone who has experienced little success as an executive. During his time as Carolina's GM, the Hurricanes failed to reach the playoffs.

However, Francis did help construct a Canes team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season, although he was fired prior to the start of the season.

Francis is recognized as one of the greatest players in NHL history with 549 goals and 1,249 assists for 1,798 points in 1,731 career regular-season games. He also won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 1991 and 1992.

There will be a great deal of pressure on Francis and the Seattle franchise to produce good results immediately since the Vegas Golden Knights exceeded expectations by reaching the Stanley Cup Final as an expansion team in 2018.