Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Thursday Europe Group 4 Scores and Latest Schedule

Cyprus and Malta continued their perfect runs through the 2019 Davis Cup World Group IV after they defeated Albania and Kosovo in Pool A and Pool B of the round-robin contest, respectively.

Pool B leaders Ireland sat out Thursday's action at the Centro Tennis Cassa di Risparmio in San Marino, allowing Malta to climb level with them on three wins from three following their clean sweep victory.

Cyprus' Menelaos Efstathiou, 20, and Petros Chrysochos, 23, crushed their Albanian counterparts and gave up a combined two games in their singles matches as the team stormed into an unassailable lead.



San Marino beat Andorra in both singles matches and ended their Pool B campaign with two wins and two losses, while Iceland and Albania's encounter will be decided by the doubles result.

Thursday's Results

San Marino 2-0 Andorra

(SAN) Domenico Vicini bt. Eric Cervos Noguer: 6-3, 7-6 (9)

(SAN) Marco de Rossi bt. Ricardo Rodeiro-Stetson: 6-2, 6-1

Eric Cervos Noguer/Guillermo Jauregui vs. Tommaso Simoncini/Filippo Tommesani: TBD

Cyprus 3-0 Albania

(CYP) Menelaos Efstathiou bt. Martin Muedini: 6-0, 6-1

(CYP) Petros Chrysochos bt. Rajan Dushi: 6-1, 6-0

(CYP) Sergis Kyratzis/Eleftherios Neos bt. Rajan Dushi/Martin Muedini: 6-2, 6-1

Iceland 1-1 Armenia

(ARM) Artur Soghoyan bt. Birkir Gunnarsson: 6-4, 6-4

(ICE) Egil Sigurdsson bt. Mikayel Khachatryan: 7-5, 6-2

Birkir Gunnarsson/Daniel Siddall vs. Mikayel Khachatryan/Artur Soghoyan: TBD

Malta 3-0 Kosovo

(MLT) Denzil Agius bt. Burim Bytyqi: 6-2, 2-6, 6-0

(MLT) Matthew Asciak bt. Granit Bajraliu: 6-0, 6-0

(MLT) Matthew Asciak/Omar Sudzuka bt. Burim Bytyqi/Muhamed Zulji: 6-0, 6-0

Recap

Cyprus took no prisoners on Thursday and kept Albania consigned to a last-place finish in Pool A, having still yet to win a match in nine attempts during Davis Cup World Group IV play.

The Pool A leaders, meanwhile, are yet to lose in any of their nine matches played so far. Efstathiou beat Martin Muedini 6-0, 6-1 before Chrysochos recorded a similar 6-1, 6-0 win over Rajan Dushi.



Sergis Kyratzis and Eleftherios Neos took over for the doubles and needed only 37 minutes to complete a 6-2, 6-1 hammering of Dushi and Muedini, who would have been drained from their earlier outings.

Hosts San Marino did their utmost to give themselves some hope of a top-two finish, and the singles duo of Domenico Vicini and Marco de Rossi saw to it that they booked a second successive win.

After edging Kosovo 2-1 to clinch their first win on Wednesday, Vicini extended his own world record by beating Eric Cervos Noguer 6-3, 7-6 (9).

His previous result against Genc Selita saw him enter the Davis Cup history books:

Malta were even more dominant against Kosovo and romped to a 3-0 victory despite some resistance in the early fixture. Denzil Agius overcame Burim Bytyqi's comeback attempt to emerge a 6-2, 2-6, 6-0 victor in their first match, and Kosovo failed to win another game in the remaining two fixtures.

Matthew Asciak was especially dominant and failed to give up a game in his singles or doubles performances, teaming up with Omar Sudzuka to beat Bytyqi and Muhamed Zulji with a double bagel scoreline.