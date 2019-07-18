Man United's Marcus Rashford Hails Mason Greenwood's 'Frightening' Talent

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has backed team-mate Mason Greenwood to excel under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after showcasing his "frightening" natural talents.

Greenwood netted his first senior United goal when he opened the scoring in Wednesday's 4-0 pre-season friendly win over Leeds United on Wednesday. Rashford spoke to reporters in Perth, Australia, after the rout and hailed the 17-year-old's impact:

"It's definitely a nice thing. For him, you have to understand people's characteristics. He's quite a laid-back person so I think for him it's no good putting things in his head constantly and repeatedly.

"He's a clever kid so he'll learn it as he goes, but, yeah, his natural abilities are frightening.

"The manager is obviously doing a good job in sort of guiding him in the right direction and the more you do that, his talent will just come through."

Rashord, now 21, was 18 when he made his United debut and in a similar boat to Greenwood, who made his competitive debut under Solskjaer in March this year.

The tactician appears ready to entrust the club's latest teenage wonder with first-team responsibilities heading into the new season and praised his starlet after the Leeds win, via the Press Association:

Rashford bagged United's second against their Championship opponents before Phil Jones and Anthony Martial also got on the scoresheet.

Striker Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move to Inter Milan. However, it's been reported that deal could be in jeopardy due to United's £79 million valuation, per Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports).

Greenwood's route into the starting XI would be clearer if Lukaku were no longer in contention. One can see why the club might place their faith in their own youth product, who is nine years Lukaku's junior.

Solskjaer continued to lavish praise on the youngster, per broadcaster Bill Rice:

BBC Sport's Simon Stone provided more quotes from the United chief, who suggested the player is even in contention for the Premier League season-opener against Chelsea, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

Rashford knows all about flourishing under pressure; it's been a little more than three years since he scored on his UEFA Europa League and Premier League debuts against Midtjylland and Arsenal, respectively.

Greenwood will hope for an even greater impact in 2019-20, and the Red Devils face Inter in the International Champions Cup on Saturday in what will be his next opportunity to dazzle.