Report: NFL, NFLPA End 3-Day CBA Negotiation Session After 1st Day of Talks

The NFL and NFLPA's originally scheduled three-day negotiation session for a new collective bargaining agreement ended after just one day, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

That isn't cause for concern, however, if the NFL and NFLPA's joint statement is any indication.

"Today's meeting was productive, constructive and beneficial for both sides, and the meetings between the NFLPA's Executive Committee and the NFL's Management Council Executive Committee will continue," the statement read.

The two sides aren't close to the finish line, though. A source told ESPN's Josina Anderson that "big topics are tabled [for now]" and that "there is definitely a lot of work to be done."

"There was information they needed to take back and discuss further with the other owners," the source also noted.

The two sides are working towards a new collective bargaining agreement in advance of the current one's expiration following the 2020 NFL season.

Pelissero reported that the two sides will head back to the negotiating table on July 29, with another three-day session in the works.

