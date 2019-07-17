Kieran Trippier Signs 3-Year Atletico Madrid Contract After Tottenham Transfer

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Kieran Trippier is now officially an Atletico Madrid player after the Spanish club confirmed the right-back's arrival on Wednesday.

Trippier has signed a three-year contract after leaving Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur:

The England international has cost Atleti an initial £20 million, according to BBC Sport's David Ornstein:

Trippier's arrival continues the refresh of a rugged defence that's lost some veteran personnel this summer. There is an opening in the right-back berth after 34-year-old Juanfran left the club in May.

Juanfran walked away after a successful spell that included winning La Liga, the UEFAEuropa League twice and the Copa del Rey. Trippier will offer similar qualities, specifically the engine and athleticism to be an asset going forward and a willing defender when tracking back.

The 28-year-old has matured during his time with Tottenham, going from a player of promise to a consistent performer at the highest levels on both the club and international stages.

Being strong in both phases of the game will help Trippier win a spot in the starting XI ahead of Croatia international Sime Vrsaljko. His presence also helps fortify a unit sure to miss not only Juanfran's experience but also the leadership of Diego Godin after the latter joined Inter Milan.

Trippier's arrival continues what has been a busy summer of activity in the transfer market for Atleti. The club has also acquired defensive midfielder Marcos Llorente from Real Madrid, snapped up playmaker Hector Herrera on a free transfer from Porto and spent €120 million to sign Benfica forward Joao Felix.

As for Spurs, the Lilywhites have earned a healthy fee for a player at a position where Mauricio Pochettino's squad is already well-stocked. Serge Aurier is a dynamic player on the overlap, while 22-year-old Kyle Walker-Peters has plenty of potential.