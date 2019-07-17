NHL Free Agency 2019: Rumors and Predictions Based on Offseason Buzz

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Movement within the 2019 NHL free-agent market has slowed to a crawl in recent days. That's typical after the initial wave of signings is complete as the remaining players step back to resurvey the landscape and await a worthwhile offer.

Although there are some attractive assets still available—both unrestricted and restricted free agents—the lack of intense speculation suggests it could take some time before any more high-profile moves are made. Teams could also be looking toward trades for their secondary offseason upgrades instead.

That said, let's check out some notable rumors at this stage of the summer and predict where the players involved may land when the dust finally settles ahead of the 2019-20 NHL season.

Ample Interest in Jake Gardiner

Gardiner could end up providing terrific bang for the buck if he's not able to score a lucrative long-term deal, a possibility that increased when he didn't sign during the early days of free agency.

The 29-year-old Minnesota native overcame a back injury to score 30 points (three goals and 27 assists) across 62 appearances for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. More impressively, he ranked 17th among qualified defensemen in Goals Above Replacement (GAR), per Evolving Hockey.

He's prone to making some head-scratching mistakes, and those errors were amplified by playing in the hockey-crazy market of Toronto, but as a whole he provides a substantially positive overall impact.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet reported the Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens lead the list of teams interested in the veteran blueliner. Chad DeDominicis of Die By The Blade listed the Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets as other potential landing spots.

The Devils are the most intriguing possibility based on the strong offseason they've put together already. They acquired superstar defenseman P. K. Subban in a trade with the Nashville Predators, selected center Jack Hughes with the first overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft and signed winger Wayne Simmonds.

Adding Gardiner could put New Jersey on track for a massive turnaround after finishing with the league's third-worst record last season.

Prediction: Devils

Will Mitch Marner Receive an Offer Sheet?

Last year, the Maple Leafs and restricted free agent William Nylander didn't reach a deal until just before the Dec. 1 deadline. Toronto will hope an agreement with Marner comes much quicker.

The dynamic 22-year-old forward is coming off a monster season that saw him rack up 26 goals and 68 assists for 94 points, which ranked 11th in the NHL. He's compiled 224 points in 241 regular-season games across three years in the league.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported the Canadiens and New York Islanders have both considered an offer sheet for the prized RFA. Aaron Portzline of The Athletic noted the Columbus Blue Jackets have also been in contact with Marner's agent.

While the Canadian standout flipping from the Leafs to the Habs would provide a tremendous storyline heading into next season, not to mention help amplify the rivalry once again, there just hasn't been much indication Toronto would let him get away, even if an offer sheet does arrive.

In fact, an offer sheet could help bring a quicker resolution to the situation since the front office would then get a chance to match and avoid the potential of another long, high-profile holdout.

The bottom line is it would be a surprise if Marner is playing for a different team in the fall.

Prediction: Leafs

No Final Decision From Justin Williams

Williams continued to put up strong numbers last season at the age of 37. He recorded 53 points (23 goals and 30 points) while playing all 82 regular-season games, and he hasn't missed more two games in a campaign nine years, showcasing great durability in the latter stages of his career.

In May, the winger said he "put everything I had into this year" to help the Canes reach the Eastern Conference Finals and wasn't sure whether he'd play another season.

"I haven't made a decision yet," Williams told reporters. "You don't do those things irrationally. You put thought into it and put perspective. You find out inside whether you have the full capabilities emotionally and physically to do it."

Luke DeCock of The News & Observer reported the "expectation within the team" is that Williams will decide to play at least one more year, but the three-time Stanley Cup champion declined comment.

Williams is technically an unrestricted free agent, but it's unclear whether he'd even to listen to offers from other teams or views it more as a Hurricanes-or-retirement situation.

Ultimately, the Carolina captain showed last season he's still an effective offensive player and, with the Canes a legitimate contender for a title run, he'll probably give it one more go.

Prediction: Hurricanes