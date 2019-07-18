British Open Prize Money 2019: Total Purse Info for Royal Portrush Golf Club

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The purse for the 2019 Open Championship has seen a significant boost compared to last year, and a total of $10,750,000 (roughly £8.6 million) will be up for grabs when the tournament starts on Thursday.

According to Golf Channel, the purse has increased by $250,000 compared to last year. The winner will now go home with $1,935,000 (roughly £1.6 million), compared to the $1,890,000.00 (roughly £1.5 million) Francesco Molinari won last year.

Here is a breakdown of the prize money for the top five finishers in 2019 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland:

Place, USD, GBP

1. $1,935,000, £1,559,551.22

2. $1,120,000, £902,685.98

3. $718,000, £578,679.75

4. $558,000, £449,726.05

5. $449,000, £361,876.33

Conversions via XE.com, accurate as of Tuesday, July 16. Full purse info can be found at GolfChannel.com.

Here are some of the favourites for this year's Claret Jug:

Molinari, last year's winner, has not been at his best since his fifth-place finish at the Masters. The Italian began the final round in the lead at Augusta, but poor execution in that round saw him drop down the standings and opened the door for Tiger Woods' triumph.

Since then, he's finished outside of the top 15 in consecutive majors. Despite his struggles, he's looking forward to the week:

Woods has played in just three tournaments since winning the Masters, taking on a light workload. He didn't make the cut at the PGA Championship, and he finished just outside the top 20 at the U.S. Open.

The time off has allowed Woods to prepare for the tournament at his own pace, and he appeared loose and relaxed when he faced the press, joking about getting faded by Brooks Koepka:

Koepka has become something of a majors specialist, and 2019 has been a sensational year for him on the big stage. He took second place in the Masters and U.S. Open, sandwiched in between a win at the PGA Championship.

The Open Championship has so far been his weakest of the majors, with a sixth placed-finish in 2017 his best result so far.