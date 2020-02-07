Ex-Reds, Braves OF Billy Hamilton Signs Minor-League Contract with Giants

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 7, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 14: Billy Hamilton #9 of the Atlanta Braves looks on before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Free-agent outfielder Billy Hamilton signed with the San Francisco Giants, the team announced.

Hamilton split last season between the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves. The 2018 campaign began in Kansas City before being designated for assignment on Aug. 16.

"We gave Billy an opportunity," then-Royals manager Ned Yost said. "It didn't work."

The Braves claimed Hamilton off waivers on Aug. 19 but declined his mutual option for 2020 on Nov. 1.

Overall, Hamilton had an underwhelming 2019 at the plate. The 29-year-old posted a .218/.289/.275 slash line with no home runs and 15 RBI. He was most impactful offensively on the base paths with 22 stolen bases.

Defensively, Hamilton spent 114 games (89 starts) in centerfield. 

Prior to signing a one-year deal with Kansas City in Dec. 2018, Hamilton spent his first six MLB seasons with the Cincinnati Reds

With San Francisco, his skill set lends itself to helping bolster defense and speed. He could add centerfield depth.

Related

    MLBPA Issues Blistering Statement About Delayed Betts Trade

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLBPA Issues Blistering Statement About Delayed Betts Trade

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside Astros’ Cheating Scheme

    💻 Used ‘Codebreaker’ and ‘dark arts’ 🗑️ The origin of trash-can banging 👀 Astros’ front office ‘laid the groundwork’

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Inside Astros’ Cheating Scheme

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Steve Cohen Could Be Blocked from Buying Another MLB Team

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Steve Cohen Could Be Blocked from Buying Another MLB Team

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Giants to Bring Back Hunter Pence

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    Report: Giants to Bring Back Hunter Pence

    Jeff Todd
    via MLB Trade Rumors