Ex-Reds, Braves OF Billy Hamilton Signs Minor-League Contract with Giants

Free-agent outfielder Billy Hamilton signed with the San Francisco Giants, the team announced.

Hamilton split last season between the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves. The 2018 campaign began in Kansas City before being designated for assignment on Aug. 16.

"We gave Billy an opportunity," then-Royals manager Ned Yost said. "It didn't work."

The Braves claimed Hamilton off waivers on Aug. 19 but declined his mutual option for 2020 on Nov. 1.

Overall, Hamilton had an underwhelming 2019 at the plate. The 29-year-old posted a .218/.289/.275 slash line with no home runs and 15 RBI. He was most impactful offensively on the base paths with 22 stolen bases.

Defensively, Hamilton spent 114 games (89 starts) in centerfield.

Prior to signing a one-year deal with Kansas City in Dec. 2018, Hamilton spent his first six MLB seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

With San Francisco, his skill set lends itself to helping bolster defense and speed. He could add centerfield depth.