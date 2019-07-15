Ex-Ravens RB Alex Collins Announces He Underwent Surgery on Broken Leg Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Free-agent running back Alex Collins underwent surgery after breaking a bone in his leg, he announced Monday on Instagram.

"I refuse to be discouraged," he wrote in the post. "Instead, I have faith and am optimistic about the process. I believe that all that has happened is making me physically and emotionally stronger, and is necessary for me to succeed in life."



Collins last played for the Baltimore Ravens, spending two seasons with the team. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he "had interest from teams and was expected to play this year."

Collins ran for 411 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games during the 2018 season before the Ravens placed him on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Baltimore waived him in March shortly after he was involved in a car accident and arrested by Baltimore County police. According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, he was charged with marijuana possession, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. Collins is due in court July 22.

Collins said on Instagram he has started the post-surgery rehabilitation process but didn't provide an estimate for how long it could take.

It doesn't seem like a stretch to question whether the surgery could erase any hopes the 24-year-old had of finding a new team for the 2019 campaign. Even assuming he returns to full health at some point during the regular season, he will have to learn a new playbook on the fly and get back into game shape without the benefit of a preseason.

For the time being, Collins' NFL career will take a back seat to his recovery.