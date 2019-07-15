American Ninja Warrior 2019 Results and Highlights from Episode 7

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Trips to the Season 11 national finals were on the line in Monday's episode of American Ninja Warrior.

After 30 men and five women advanced through the Los Angeles qualifiers, only 12 men and two women made it through the finals and earned a spot in Las Vegas.

They were forced to battle through some tough obstacles along the way, including the Salmon Ladder, Spider Rope and the brand new Leaps of Faith, but the competitors were seemingly able to step up at every challenge.

One of the best stories of the day came from Brian Burk, a 20-year-old who has autism.

After an impressive effort during qualifying where he finished the course, the rookie got the crowd on its feet once again with an impressive performance where he reached the Leaps of Faith before falling.

His save on the Hinge was one of the better single efforts of the day:

In the end, it was enough to qualify for the national finals.

Three-time Olympic gymnastics medalist Danell Leyva was also a star of the show. He also reached the penultimate stage, showcasing his pure strength and athleticism throughout the course:

Although he's a rookie in this competition, his background makes him an impressive competitor.

However, the best performance of the day went to Flip Rodriguez.

The stuntman completed the entire course in just four minutes and 13 seconds while making every obstacle look easy.

Brian Kretsch also assured himself a spot in the national finals by completing the course and hitting the buzzer on top of the tower:

He has been competing in this event for all 11 seasons of the show's existence but had arguably his best showing Monday night.

The two competed head-to-head on the Power Tower for a "safety pass," a new rule that allows competitors to run the course a second time in Las Vegas if they fall in Stage 1.

After his victory, Rodriguez is now a top contender in the national finals with a significant advantage going forward.

Kevin Bull is also a threat after nearly reaching the end of the course Monday night, getting to the last part of the Leaps of Faith before hitting the water:

The veteran is in his sixth season of competing at American Ninja Warrior and he is once again heading to the finals after another strong performance. With his experience and speed, he shouldn't be counted out as a top contender to bring home the top prize even without finishing the course this time around.

Hunter Guerard, who earned the speed pass in the qualifying round, tried to rush through the course but fell short on the last obstacle.

In the women's portion of the competition, Anna Shumaker turned heads by completing the Spin Hopper. The feat was even more impressive considering the hard fall early in the course:

Although the Warped Wall gave her problems, it was still a quality showing from the athlete.

Tiana Webberley was even more impressive, getting past the Warped Wall and completing six total obstacles to secure a spot in the national finals.

Ben Udy is also headed to Vegas after providing one of the more exciting runs of the day. Going by his alter-ego Chad Flexington, he put on a show while getting to the Leaps of Faith.

Fans also loved his WWE-style antics:

While those who qualified can now start preparing for the national finals, fans will get a chance to see the Atlanta finals next Monday.