Fantasy Football 2019: Funny Team Names for the Upcoming Season

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Football fans are anxiously awaiting the beginning of another exciting NFL season as the weeks of summer wind down.

Luckily, there is still plenty for us to do in the meantime. It is never too early to start thinking about your fantasy football team!

This season has the potential to shake up the league. With Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland with Baker Mayfield, the Browns may have the ability to make their first postseason appearance since 2002. Rob Gronkowski has retired, so will Tom Brady and the New England Patriots be able to continue their legacy and capture their seventh Super Bowl title?

In the fantasy world, there could be a similar shakeup. Will last year’s projected top fantasy running back Le’Veon Bell not disappoint his fantasy holders this year when he actually plays? Will OBJ produce more? Can Todd Gurley hold onto his No. 1 spot? And who is going to replace Gronk?

While we may not be able to answer these questions right now, there is something you can begin to think about if you’re an overeager fantasy player. Team names!

Gone are the years when team names are “Elizabeth’s Team” or “Winner.” We are all more creative than that, or we can try to be.

Let’s start with team names for the reigning Super Bowl Champions:

- We Want Seven

- 28-3 (if you want a throwback)

- Brady Is The GOAT

- Rams Who?

- Nobody Likes Us But Us

- Three In Five Years

- Brady Can Live Forever

I’ll be the first to admit, the only person who likes these may be me. And none of them are really very clever. I’m just excited about winning yet another Super Bowl, which is why these team names focus on the bigger picture. So, if you have any New England fans in your life, feel free to share my cheesy team names with them.

Now, we can move on to some real suggestions for team names. Once again, I’m not the most creative so you may have already heard of these names. But, here’s my best try:

- Hopkins Around The Defense

- Rolls Royce (this may or may not have been my team name last year)

- Too Many Cooks

- Gimme The Ball-dwin

- Golden Hour

- Patrick My Homie

- Duke Takes New York, Football Edition (Yes, I’m also a Duke fan)

I really doubt anyone else has come up with team names as bad as these, so you probably haven’t heard any of them before. They make me laugh, though. So, if you have someone in your life who’s equally cheesy, these may be the team names for them.

Personally, I’m going to go with “We Want Seven” as the obnoxious Patriots fan that I am, which will surely anger all the Dolphins fans I play fantasy football with.

There are also plenty of lists for great fantasy team names out there if you’re not a fan of any of these. Or give it your best shot and come up with one on your own. Just know, football season will be upon us before we know it. So it’s time to start thinking about fantasy teams now.