49ers Rumors: Robbie Gould Agrees to Long-Term Contract Before Deadline

The standoff between Robbie Gould and the San Francisco 49ers is over, as the two sides reportedly agreed to a long-term contract Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the agreement is for two years with $10.5 million fully guaranteed, and the deal includes an option clause that can turn into a four-year, $19 million contract with $15 million guaranteed.

The agreement comes just before the deadline for franchised players to agree on a contract. Had Gould and the 49ers not come to terms Monday, he would have been forced to play the 2019 season on the franchise tag.

Gould, 36, requested a trade from San Francisco in April after the team pursued Stephen Gostkowski this offseason.

"The bottom line is, I'm unsure if I want to play there anymore," Gould told Schefter then. "At this point, I have to do what's best for me and my family back home."

Gould spends his offseasons in Chicago, where he played his first 11 NFL seasons. With the Bears having one of the league's shakiest situations at kicker, many thought Gould desired a return to the franchise. He said that was not necessarily the case but did not express optimism regarding his contractual situation when speaking to reporters earlier this month.

"We've been negotiating for 17 months, and it's been a complicated situation," Gould said. "I'm at the point where my agent is going to handle it. If there's anything I need to know about, then I'll make a decision.

"When I need to know of something of substance and that I have to make a decision on, he'll call me. I've been able to focus on my training and spending time with my family and being around my kids."

In the end, the 49ers came through with a healthy enough contract offer to make Gould reconsider and ink a long-term deal. The fully guaranteed nature of Gould's two-year deal is a strong commitment at a position with such a high turnover rate. Gould's per-year compensation during that timeframe will make him the highest-paid kicker in football.

After drilling 72 of 75 field goals during his first two seasons in San Francisco, it's a vote of confidence that's well-deserved.