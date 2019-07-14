Video: Ryan Howard Congratulated on Retirement by The Office's B.J. Novak

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Slugger Ryan Howard never won a Dundie Award, but the Philadelphia Phillies decided he was still worth celebrating at Citizens Bank Park prior to their game against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Philadelphia honored Howard much in the same way it recognized Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley earlier this season, and he received a special message from actor B.J. Novak.

Novak famously played the character Ryan Howard on The Office and had some fun with the celebration on Sunday:

The Phillies' Howard played in Philadelphia from 2004 through 2016 and won a National League MVP, Silver Slugger, Rookie of the Year and 2008 World Series title while making three All-Star Games.

That's a solid resume, but Novak won the Hottest in the Office Dundie Award at a Chili's, so the more successful Ryan Howard is still up for debate.