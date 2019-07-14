Wimbledon 2019 Results: Men's Final Score and Early US Open Predictions

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final on Sunday, claiming his fifth championship after a classic match on Centre Court.

The clash of titans lived up to expectations, with Djokovic winning three tiebreaks and prevailing 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3).

At 12-12 in the final set, the match was forced into a tiebreak to decide the title, and it was the top seed who won after a gruelling battle. Federer had failed to convert two championship points at 8-7 in the final set.

The opening set appeared to be in Federer's hands, with the Swiss showing good form against last year's champion. Djokovic dug in and kept pace with his opponent, and neither player was able to capitalise and force a break of serve.

A tiebreak decided the opener, and with Federer 5-3 up and on the verge of success, Djokovic won four points in a row to win the set.

Federer continued to look the better of the two during the second set, and his endeavour was rewarded early. Djokovic lost his focus for a moment and was punished when he conceded two service games in a row and trailed 4-0.

The Serb struggled to buck the momentum and Federer wrapped up the set 6-1, with the tide of the match flowing in his direction. The Swiss won 100 per cent of his first-serve points in the second, and his opponent made 10 unforced errors.

Djokovic found it difficult to read Federer's serve in the third set, but the Serb's focus improved. However, the Swiss remained efficient and Djokovic could not manufacture break-point scenarios. Notably, Djokovic did not have a single break-point opportunity during the first two hours of play.

The world No. 1 was subdued compared to his usual active demeanour on court. Federer was inspired in the third, draining his opponent with his variation, but he wasted a set point to go 2-1 up.

Djokovic held his nerve and forced a second tiebreak. The 32-year-old turned up the aggression and won the tiebreak 7-4, with Federer's levels suddenly fluctuating.

The fourth set followed a similar pattern after the match's two tiebreaks. Federer once again outsmarted Djokovic at vital moments and twice broke the Serb's serve. A classic Wimbledon final was developing and Federer made it 2-2, forcing a fifth set to decide the championship.

Federer had made 40 unforced errors after four sets compared to Djokovic's 29, but the Swiss had hit 57 winners against his opponent's 34.

However, it was Djokovic who finally earned the break of serve he craved. The top seed made it 4-2 in the fifth, but Federer countered with a break of serve of his own and dragged the set back to 4-4. The London crowd were chanting Federer's name and Djokovic appeared antagonised and fatigued.

There was one more twist of the tail, and Djokovic claimed another Wimbledon crown. At 7-7, Federer broke Djokovic's serve, and Centre Court exploded with the sound of noisy excitement. The reception was deafening as Federer served for the match, but the 37-year-old surrendered two championship points. Djokovic did enough to break his opponent's serve, displaying his magnificent powers of recovery on the brink of defeat.

After 24 games in the final set, one last tiebreak was required. Once again, Djokovic proved why he's the current best in the world, winning the tiebreak 7-3.

U.S. Open Prediction

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Djokovic and Federer have not always performed with consistency at the U.S. Open, with both players having varying success.

The Serb is the reigning champion at Flushing Meadows after defeating 2009 winner Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets in the final, but he's only been able to win three U.S. Opens in his 16-year career.

Federer is a five-time U.S. champion, but has not won the the tournament in New York since 2008. The Swiss won his five titles consecutively from 2004, but that was during a period when Federer had less world-class challengers to his omnipotence.

American tennis fans will expect Rafael Nadal to feature prominently when the tournament starts on August 26. The Spanish superstar looked good at Wimbledon before running into Federer during the semi-finals. Nadal won the U.S. crown in 2017, and he remains at the top of the sport despite a number of injuries during his successful career.

Kei Nishikori has an outside chance of success at the competition after a quarter-final exit at Wimbledon. The Japanese star is a former finalist at the U.S. Open, but his top standard is dwarfed by that of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal.

Prediction: Djokovic to win U.S. Open.