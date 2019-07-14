England Defeat New Zealand to Win Dramatic 2019 Cricket World Cup Final

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Hosts England won a thrilling 2019 Cricket World Cup final Sunday, beating New Zealand after the match went to a dramatic super over following a tie at Lord's:

New Zealand went into bat after winning the toss and produced a competitive total of 241 for eight from their 50 overs.

The Kiwis then produced a brilliant bowling display to move to the brink of victory. Lockie Ferguson was the key for the Black Caps with three wickets and a superb catch to dismiss captain Eoin Morgan.

However, England hit back through a late surge from Ben Stokes. He managed 84 not out from 98 balls to drive the hosts to 241 and send the final into a super over.

Stoke and Jos Buttler then came back out to hit 15 in their super over which New Zealand matched but could not beat to give England their first World Cup win.

