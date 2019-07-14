Wimbledon 2019: Men's Final Start Time, Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Top seed Novak Djokovic takes on eight-time champion Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Djokovic is chasing a fifth title at the grass-court championship, but must defeat his old foe on Centre Court.

Federer reached his vintage best to eliminate Rafael Nadal in four sets in the semi-final, with Djokovic defeating Roberto Bautista Agut in the last four.

According to the WTA's official website, the winner of the competition will collect £2.35 million, which is a £100,000 increase from last year. The runner-up will receive £1.175 million.

Date: Sunday, July 14

Time: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET



TV Info: BBC One (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, ESPN Player

Prediction: Federer to win in five sets

Preview

Djokovic came into the competition as the favourite and world No. 1, but he must now beat a player making his 12th appearance in a Wimbledon final. Federer is the modern-day king of SW19, and his prowess on grass has been unmatched during his 21-year career.

Neil Hall/Associated Press

The Swiss has watched Djokovic overtake him and Nadal as the sport's main man, but the 37-year-old remains a top contender displaying peak fitness.

Djokovic is the reigning Wimbledon champion, and he has not been fully tested at this year's competition. The Serb dropped a set to Hubert Hurkacz in third round and against Bautista Agut in the semi-finals, but the top seed has cantered through against all of his opponents.

Federer has experienced a tougher path to the final, and was forced to overcome No. 8 seed Kei Nishikori and No. 3 seed Nadal. However, the 20-time Grand Slam winner has tactically dominated challengers and found ways to win.

Ben Curtis/Associated Press

Djokovic has a 25-22 head-to-head lead over Federer over the course of their careers, and the Swiss has not beaten the Serb in a best of five sets since the 2012 Wimbledon semi-final.

According to Mikael McKenzie of the Daily Express, Federer said he must get his recovery right before Sunday and focus on a game plan to win the final:

"I don't think there's much I need to do in terms of practice.

"This is like a school: the day of the test you're not going to read, I don't know, how many books that day. You don't have the time anyhow.

"I don't have much energy to go train very much right now.

"Honestly, it's about recovery, hitting some balls, warming up the next day. But it's more in the tactics."

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Both men have the potential to run away with another Wimbledon crown, but with such fine margins present, a classic encounter is expected.

The final could reach five sets, with the two combatants triggering a drama-filled clash of titans.

Federer is older by five years, but the competition draw has allowed him to be ready for a set of tough opponents. Djokovic is yet to tackle similar quality. The two legends know each other inside out, but Federer is the player who has experienced every outcome possible on Centre Court during his career, allowing him a minor advantage.