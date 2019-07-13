Wimbledon 2019: Women's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Simona Halep defeated Serena Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon final on Saturday.

The Romanian produced a world-class performance to win 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court.

Halep flew out of the blocks to claim the first set in just 26 minutes, and the No. 7 seed completed a famous victory by dominating the second.

Williams was strangely subdued during the match, but Halep's quality was at its maximum level throughout the final.

Halep displayed no signs of nerves in the early stages, and the 27-year-old raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. Williams dropped her first two service games in the face of extreme pressure.

The anticipation around Centre Court was palpable. The buzz from the crowd seemed to acknowledge a new champion was about to be crowned.

Williams appeared stunned as she sat in her chair after losing the first set, and the seven-time Wimbledon champion briefly raised her level at the start of the second.

However, Halep didn't miss a beat and she continued to lash her backhand into court with incredible accuracy.

BBC Sport's Dan Walker was impressed by Halep's standard:

Williams struggled to maintain her serve, with Halep making only three unforced errors during her outstanding win.

Sports reporter Lindsay Gibbs hailed the new champion:

It was the perfect display from the 2018 French Open champion and there was a physical difference between the finalists.

Halep's mobility was superior, with Williams unable to dominate on her serve as she usually does.

Williams was out of breath during the longer rallies and Halep appeared fresh throughout the final.

Halep thanked her family after lifting the trophy.

Williams was gracious as she congratulated Halep on her 56-minute victory. The Romanian was not intimidated, and her mental strength and focus was clear for everyone to see.