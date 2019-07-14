Braun Strowman Beats Bobby Lashley in WWE Extreme Rules Last Man Standing Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Braun Strowman beat Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing match at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday.

Strowman and Lashley didn't hold back, subjecting one another to a tremendous amount of punishment both in the ring and throughout Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

Strowman finally kept Lashley down for the 10-count with a powerslam from atop one of the arena's tunnels.

The bout at Extreme Rules was born from a Falls Count Anywhere match between Strowman and Lashley on Raw that ended in shocking fashion. Strowman tackled Lashley through the stage during that match, which led to both Superstars getting taken away on stretchers.

WWE went to great lengths to sell the severity of the situation based on the way it handled things for the remainder of the night, and it even reported that Strowman may have suffered a ruptured spleen as a result of the spot.

Lashley appeared on the following week's episode of Raw via pre-recorded video and vowed to send Strowman to the morgue during their next encounter.

Then, Lashley answered Rey Mysterio's open challenge on the go-home episode of Raw prior to Extreme Rules and beat Mysterio in dominant fashion to show he was ready for the clash with Strowman at the pay-per-view.

Strowman was held off television for a couple of weeks to sell the impact of going through the stage. However, the match for Extreme Rules was still announced, which created some intrigue as to whether The Monster Among Men would be able to make it to Philadelphia.

Lashley and Strowman are two of the most physically imposing forces in WWE, and Sunday's match was a significant one since the winner stood to take a step toward possible world title contention.

Strowman has come close to winning the Universal Championship on numerous occasions over the past couple of years, while Lashley has yet to receive that type of push, although he did hold the intercontinental title twice.

While Strowman has had some start-and-stop pushes since last year, the win over Lashley is significant, and it may be a sign that WWE is ready to move him back into the upper echelon.

Meanwhile, Lashley continues to struggle to win the biggest matches he is placed in, and he is now left to work his way back up the ladder after falling to Strowman.

