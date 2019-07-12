Report: Ex-Seahawks DT Malik McDowell Suspended 2 Games After Police Altercation

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell, who's currently a free agent, has reportedly received a two-game suspension from the NFL.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the update Friday after McDowell was arrested in February for an altercation with police following a traffic stop in Lathrup Village, Michigan. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle in Oakland County, Michigan in April. He was charged with receiving/concealing stolen property.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.