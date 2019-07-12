Report: Ex-Seahawks DT Malik McDowell Suspended 2 Games After Police Altercation

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell, the Seattle Seahawks' top draft pick, watches a drill during NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 12, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell, who's currently a free agent, has reportedly received a two-game suspension from the NFL.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the update Friday after McDowell was arrested in February for an altercation with police following a traffic stop in Lathrup Village, Michigan. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle in Oakland County, Michigan in April. He was charged with receiving/concealing stolen property.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

