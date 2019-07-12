Former Cowboys, Raiders LB Rolando McClain Wants to Make NFL Comeback

Elsa/Getty Images

Former Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain says he wants to make an NFL comeback and is hoping to sign a contract before training camp gets underway this month.

McClain told Matt Zenitz of AL.com he's fully recovered from a hip injury that required surgery in 2016 and is confident he can make an instant impact if signed.

"Every time I got in my linebacker position, it was bone-on-bone grind," he said. "Not only do I feel good, I'm recovered and I'm rested. I feel better now because I know I'll be playing with two legs."

