Former Cowboys, Raiders LB Rolando McClain Wants to Make NFL Comeback

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 14: Rolando McClain #55 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Former Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain says he wants to make an NFL comeback and is hoping to sign a contract before training camp gets underway this month.

McClain told Matt Zenitz of AL.com he's fully recovered from a hip injury that required surgery in 2016 and is confident he can make an instant impact if signed.

"Every time I got in my linebacker position, it was bone-on-bone grind," he said. "Not only do I feel good, I'm recovered and I'm rested. I feel better now because I know I'll be playing with two legs."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

