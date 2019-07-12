Novak Djokovic Moves into Wimbledon Final with Win over Roberto Bautista Agut

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the 2019 Wimbledon final with a hard-fought win over Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday. The set scores were 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Bautista Agut proved a game opponent for the defending champion, who lost his cool in the second set but recovered in time to bring home the win. He'll face Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal in the final, with the two rivals set to face each other later on Friday.

While the defending champion came into Friday's contest as the favourite, his recent record against Bautista Agut suggested he wouldn't have it easy:

The Spaniard didn't put up much of a fight in the first set, however, as Djokovic played an aggressive brand of tennis built around his serve and frequent moves to the net.

Per sports writer Christopher Clarey, his play at the net was outstanding:

Bautista Agut's second serve was clicking, but Djokovic hammered his first serve hard with his returns, running out to a quick lead. He lost just two games, converting all of his break chances.

The Djoker started to stutter in the second set, however, as mistakes and frustration crept into his game. He wasn't happy with the crowd, either, which was something the BBC 5 Live analysts criticised after he lost the set:

Bautista Agut changed tactics, putting all of his focus on his first serve. He would win 93 per cent of points on his first serve in the second set to go with 11 winners and just five unforced errors.

That was enough to take advantage of Djokovic's struggles, and the Spaniard held serve to tie things up.

Djokovic continued his back-and-forth with the fans:

The world No. 1 also seemed to feed off their energy, however, and improved his play again in the third set. He kept pushing for the net and putting pressure on his opponent, eventually finding the break in the sixth game.

The one break was enough to regain his advantage, and in the first game of the fourth set, the Serb put it all on the line, earning multiple break chances. Bautista Agut fought back, setting up a wildly entertaining game that ended with a hold.

One of the rallies was historic:

But while the Spaniard came out ahead in that game, Djokovic sensed a weakness, and he found his break with his next chance. Bautista Agut's resolve finally broke, and the Djoker was hardly troubled the rest of the way.