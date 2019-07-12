Novak Djokovic Moves into Wimbledon Final with Win over Roberto Bautista Agut

Novak Djokovic Moves into Wimbledon Final with Win over Roberto Bautista AgutJuly 12, 2019
Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the 2019 Wimbledon final with a hard-fought win over Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday. The set scores were 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Bautista Agut proved a game opponent for the defending champion, who lost his cool in the second set but recovered in time to bring home the win. He'll face Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal in the final, with the two rivals set to face each other later on Friday.
While the defending champion came into Friday's contest as the favourite, his recent record against Bautista Agut suggested he wouldn't have it easy:
ATP Tour @ATP_Tour
.@BautistaAgut has beaten Novak Djokovic in three of their five most recent encounters. 👀 Can the 🇪🇸 claim another victory against the World No. 1 today at @Wimbledon? 🤔 #Wimbledon https://t.co/SY1AeTPBh4
The Spaniard didn't put up much of a fight in the first set, however, as Djokovic played an aggressive brand of tennis built around his serve and frequent moves to the net.
Per sports writer Christopher Clarey, his play at the net was outstanding:
Christopher Clarey @christophclarey
Facing Djokovic across the net at Wimbledon https://t.co/KDWKjwvLWE
Bautista Agut's second serve was clicking, but Djokovic hammered his first serve hard with his returns, running out to a quick lead. He lost just two games, converting all of his break chances.
The Djoker started to stutter in the second set, however, as mistakes and frustration crept into his game. He wasn't happy with the crowd, either, which was something the BBC 5 Live analysts criticised after he lost the set:
BBC 5 Live Sport @5liveSport
"It's not a great look, and I really wish he wouldn't do it" @Annabel_Croft, @tonylivesey and Leon Smith discuss Novak Djokovic reacting to the crowd after losing the second set Live NOW on @BBCSounds 📲🎾 https://t.co/hGfVx8dLCn #bbctennis https://t.co/W5f8PGuaTc
Bautista Agut changed tactics, putting all of his focus on his first serve. He would win 93 per cent of points on his first serve in the second set to go with 11 winners and just five unforced errors.
That was enough to take advantage of Djokovic's struggles, and the Spaniard held serve to tie things up.
Djokovic continued his back-and-forth with the fans:
Christopher Clarey @christophclarey
One of the best rallies of the tournament: Djokovic and Bautista trading flat groundstrokes. Metronome vs Metronome. Fans start to laugh. Other fans shush them, not wanting to distract genius at work. Backhand winner down the line from Djokovic breaks the chain: Cups hand to ear
The world No. 1 also seemed to feed off their energy, however, and improved his play again in the third set. He kept pushing for the net and putting pressure on his opponent, eventually finding the break in the sixth game.
The one break was enough to regain his advantage, and in the first game of the fourth set, the Serb put it all on the line, earning multiple break chances. Bautista Agut fought back, setting up a wildly entertaining game that ended with a hold.
One of the rallies was historic:
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
According to IBM, that 45-shot Djokovic-Bautista Agut rally is the longest at #Wimbledon since they started tracking rally length here in 2005. (Previous record was 42, Nieminen-Tursunov in 2006; women's record is 39, Dechy-Dementieva in 2007) (H/t @raviubha)
But while the Spaniard came out ahead in that game, Djokovic sensed a weakness, and he found his break with his next chance. Bautista Agut's resolve finally broke, and the Djoker was hardly troubled the rest of the way.
Djokovic to Wimbledon Final