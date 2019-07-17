NFL Veterans Who Could Find Themselves on the Roster Bubble in Training Camps

0 of 8

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The competition to keep a job in this league never ends.

Every year, the NFL adds a draft class of more than 250 players, veterans find new homes via free agency and hundreds of prospects attempt to secure a roster spot despite not hearing their names called in the selection process.

One player's opportunity could mean the end of another's tenure with a team. Some veterans stand on a delicate roster bubble ready to burst because of subpar production, an influx of talent at their position or an extensive injury history.

A high draft status doesn't provide immunity. Last year, the Baltimore Ravens cut wide receiver Breshad Perriman, a 2015 first-round draft pick. The Buffalo Bills released wideout Corey Coleman, who tried to gain traction with his second team after the Cleveland Browns traded him to the AFC East squad last August.

Let's take a look at eight players who should be mindful of their uncertain futures with their current teams.