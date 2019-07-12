F1 British Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Sparks fly behind Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 12, 2019 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Pierre Gasly went quickest in the first free practice session on Friday ahead of the 2019 Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The Red Bull driver set a time of one minute, 27.173 seconds, ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

Gasly's team-mate Max Verstappen rounded out the top three, 0.836 seconds behind him.

                       

FP1 Recap

Here's the classification:

Silverstone's track was resurfaced in June, and there were several incidents as the drivers struggled to get to grips with the new asphalt.

Haas' Romain Grosjean spun and crashed at the end of the pit lane:

George Russell of Williams also spun on to the grass, while McLaren's Lando Norris went for a spin on the final corner.

A power-unit issue for Kimi Raikonnen also temporarily brought out the red flag. He had to come to a stop on the track with his Alfa Romeo smoking:

An error from Bottas saw him drive into the wrong pit box, but that didn't stop him setting the early standard as the drivers started to put times on the board.

He quickly became locked in a duel with team-mate Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel atop the timesheet.

Some excellent late runs from the Red Bull duo saw them muscle in at the top, though, with Gasly taking P1 with his final effort.

