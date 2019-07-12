Fantasy Football 2019: Creative Team Names and Early Keeper Advice

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Now that we're on the other side of the MLB All-Star break, it's officially time to start thinking about nothing but your fantasy football drafts.

No doubt you have lots of hours perusing rankings, average draft position (ADP) lists and doing mock drafts ahead of you, but right now, the most important task is still at hand: picking a team name for this season.

Perhaps you landed on a fantastic name years ago and have been repping it ever since. While it's always a thrill to see a tried-and-true moniker engraved on your league trophy year after year, there are so many rookies and young players—not to mention pop culture happenings—that have given us more ideas than ever.

Maybe this is the year you branch out and rebrand your squad.

We'll go over some of the best, curated fantasy names for this season and then dig into some advice if you happen to find yourself in a keeper league.

Fantasy Football Team Names

Player and Team Puns

Rollin' with Mahomies

Take Mahomes, Country Road

Brady Gaga

Aaron It Out

Shake It Goff

Hooked on a Thielen

More than a Thielen

Dak to the Future

Green Eggs and Cam

Mack Truck

Diggs in a Blanket

2019 Pop Culture

A Team Has No Name

Demogordon

Dak Phoenix

Le'Veon Belle Comes Home

Jet Sematary

Diggs Little Lies

Fresh off the GOAT

The James Conners

All-Timers

Fly Like an Eagle

Frozen Tundra

Clash of the Tight Ends

The Hot Route

Sunday Funday

Any Given Sunday

Orange Crush

Purple Reign

Keeper Advice

If you're in a dynasty or keeper league, you may be wondering which keepers will get you not only the most bang for your buck this season, but also who you'd want to still be around a season or two from now.

The consensus among the rankings is that New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley—if you're lucky enough to have him on your team—is the No. 1 player to keep in your lineup heading into 2019.

Obviously, there are very few running backs in the league who can make or break your team in any given week, so if you have one, hang on to him for dear life.

Another trend? Don't use your keeper slots on quarterbacks, except for very rare circumstances, such as if you happen to have Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes.

Here are the top 32 keepers for this season, per Fantasy Pros, assuming you have three to designate in a 12-team league:

1. Saquon Barkley NYG RB

2. Christian McCaffrey CAR RB

3. DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR

4. Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB

5. Alvin Kamara NO RB

6. Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR

7. Davante Adams GB WR

8. Michael Thomas NO WR

9. JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR

10. Mike Evans TB WR

11. Joe Mixon CIN RB

12. Melvin Gordon LAC RB

13. Nick Chubb CLE RB

14. Julio Jones ATL WR

15. Todd Gurley LAR RB

16. David Johnson ARI RB

17. Dalvin Cook MIN RB

18. Amari Cooper DAL WR

19. Keenan Allen LAC WR

20. Stefon Diggs MIN WR

21. Antonio Brown OAK WR

22. Travis Kelce KC TE

23. Le'Veon Bell NYJ RB

24. James Conner PIT RB

25. George Kittle SF TE

26. Kenny Golladay DET WR

27. Brandin Cooks LAR WR

28. Kerryon Johnson DET RB

29. Adam Thielen MIN WR

30. A.J. Green CIN WR

31. Patrick Mahomes KC QB

32. Zach Ertz PHI TE