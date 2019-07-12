Fantasy Football 2019: Creative Team Names and Early Keeper Advice

Fantasy Football 2019: Creative Team Names and Early Keeper AdviceJuly 12, 2019
Now that we're on the other side of the MLB All-Star break, it's officially time to start thinking about nothing but your fantasy football drafts.
No doubt you have lots of hours perusing rankings, average draft position (ADP) lists and doing mock drafts ahead of you, but right now, the most important task is still at hand: picking a team name for this season.
Perhaps you landed on a fantastic name years ago and have been repping it ever since. While it's always a thrill to see a tried-and-true moniker engraved on your league trophy year after year, there are so many rookies and young players—not to mention pop culture happenings—that have given us more ideas than ever.
Maybe this is the year you branch out and rebrand your squad.
We'll go over some of the best, curated fantasy names for this season and then dig into some advice if you happen to find yourself in a keeper league.
Fantasy Football Team Names
Player and Team Puns
Rollin' with Mahomies
Take Mahomes, Country Road
Brady Gaga
Aaron It Out
Shake It Goff
Hooked on a Thielen
More than a Thielen
Dak to the Future
Green Eggs and Cam
Mack Truck
Diggs in a Blanket
2019 Pop Culture
A Team Has No Name
Demogordon
Dak Phoenix
Le'Veon Belle Comes Home
Jet Sematary
Diggs Little Lies
Fresh off the GOAT
The James Conners
All-Timers
Fly Like an Eagle
Frozen Tundra
Clash of the Tight Ends
The Hot Route
Sunday Funday
Any Given Sunday
Orange Crush
Purple Reign
Keeper Advice
If you're in a dynasty or keeper league, you may be wondering which keepers will get you not only the most bang for your buck this season, but also who you'd want to still be around a season or two from now.
The consensus among the rankings is that New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley—if you're lucky enough to have him on your team—is the No. 1 player to keep in your lineup heading into 2019.
Obviously, there are very few running backs in the league who can make or break your team in any given week, so if you have one, hang on to him for dear life.
Another trend? Don't use your keeper slots on quarterbacks, except for very rare circumstances, such as if you happen to have Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes.
Here are the top 32 keepers for this season, per Fantasy Pros, assuming you have three to designate in a 12-team league:
1. Saquon Barkley NYG RB
2. Christian McCaffrey CAR RB
3. DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR
4. Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
5. Alvin Kamara NO RB
6. Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR
7. Davante Adams GB WR
8. Michael Thomas NO WR
9. JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR
10. Mike Evans TB WR
11. Joe Mixon CIN RB
12. Melvin Gordon LAC RB
13. Nick Chubb CLE RB
14. Julio Jones ATL WR
15. Todd Gurley LAR RB
16. David Johnson ARI RB
17. Dalvin Cook MIN RB
18. Amari Cooper DAL WR
19. Keenan Allen LAC WR
20. Stefon Diggs MIN WR
21. Antonio Brown OAK WR
22. Travis Kelce KC TE
23. Le'Veon Bell NYJ RB
24. James Conner PIT RB
25. George Kittle SF TE
26. Kenny Golladay DET WR
27. Brandin Cooks LAR WR
28. Kerryon Johnson DET RB
29. Adam Thielen MIN WR
30. A.J. Green CIN WR
31. Patrick Mahomes KC QB
32. Zach Ertz PHI TE
