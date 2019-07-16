The Biggest Concern for Every NFL Team Before the Season Begins

0 of 32

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Fanbases would rather not talk about it—and head coaches rarely acknowledge these thoughts to the media—but every NFL team goes into the regular season with major concerns.

The offseason brings new hope, but coaches and front-office executives should always wonder: What could go wrong? When addressing these potential shortcomings, clubs can prevent or mask roster deficiencies and weak spots.

In some cases, we can see the disaster before it unfolds in the regular season.

Going into the 2018 campaign, the Houston Texans were probably aware of their shaky offensive line, so the team, with inexperienced starters at both tackle positions, shouldn't have been shocked to see quarterback Deshaun Watson sacked a league-high 62 times.

What's the biggest potential issue that could derail each squad's 2019 season or adversely affect production on a large scale? We'll pinpoint the problem areas, which include roster and coaching concerns.

Justin Pugh of the Arizona Cardinals stops by to talk Madden 2020 ratings, new teammate and No. 1 overall pick, Kyler Murray, and even declares himself the top NFL beer chugger... and challenges Packers lineman David Bakhtiari. All that and more on the latest edition of The Lefkoe Show.