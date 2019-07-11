Ex-Jets Head Coach Walt Michaels Dies at Age 89

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Walt Michaels, the former head coach of the New York Jets, died Wednesday at the age of 89.

Bill O'Boyle of the Times Leader reported the news, noting the coach's daughter, Mary Ann, said he died six years to the day after his wife, Betty Yuhas, died July 10, 2013. The couple had four children.

Michaels was the head coach of the Jets from 1977 through 1982 and finished his six seasons at the helm with a 39-47-1 record.

Michaels led the Jets to the playoffs twice during his tenure, advancing as far as the AFC Championship Game in his final season. New York lost 14-0 to the Miami Dolphins.

He also played linebacker in the NFL from 1951 through 1963 and was named to five Pro Bowls.

He entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 1951 and played for the Green Bay Packers, Browns and Jets. He spent most of his playing career with Cleveland, helping the team to two Super Bowl titles during his 10 seasons.

Michaels spent time as an assistant coach for the Raiders, Jets and Eagles before becoming New York's head coach in 1977.