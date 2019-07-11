Cricket World Cup 2019 Final: New Zealand vs. England Early Preview and Schedule

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Hosts England will play New Zealand in Sunday 2019 Cricket World Cup final after thrashing defending champions Australia by eight wickets in their last-four clash.

The Black Caps booked their place in the showpiece at Lords on Wednesday by producing a shock win over India at Old Trafford.

England beat New Zealand by 119 runs in the group stages of the tournament, and both teams will head into the final looking to lift the trophy for the first time.

Final Schedule

Date: Sunday, July 14

Time: 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: Channel 4 (UK), Sky Sports Main Event (UK), Willow TV (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Willow TV (U.S.)

Early Preview

England produced their best performance of the World Cup on Thursday to knock out old rivals Australia in some style and book their place in the final.

Bowlers Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer sent the tournament hosts on their way by helping dismiss the Aussies for 223.

Meanwhile, openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow again came up with the goods, producing a partnership of 124. Joe Root and Eoin Morgan then ensured England completed the victory with 17.5 overs to spare.

However, captain Morgan is refusing to get carried away by his team's victory:

England will be relieved that Roy escaped a ban for his reaction to being dismissed against New Zealand.

The opener aimed an outburst at umpire Kumara Dharmasena and has been fined 30 per cent of his match fee but is available for the final, per Sky Sports.

Roy has played a key role for England at the tournament and will be needed against the Black Caps:

England will also be hoping Bairstow is fit after requiring treatment for an injury on the pitch against Australia.

Morgan did not seem too worried about his opening batsman after the match, according to Nick Hoult at the Telegraph.

"I'm not sure what it was, but he seemed to move alright after it, so it is not very concerning I don't think. It might be a niggle, we don't know until he is scanned, but after it, he seemed to move well, so that's a good sign."

New Zealand are into the final for the second World Cup in a row and, like England, will be hoping to secure their first win.

The Black Caps were beaten by England, Pakistan and Australia in the group stage to finish fourth but responded by producing a stunning performance to beat India by 18 runs in the semi-final.

The bowlers were the heroes for New Zealand in their victory. Trent Boult and Matt Henry made a brilliant start to leave India reeling at 5-3, and the Black Caps' bowling attack will pose a serious threat:

New Zealand were beaten by Australia in the 2015 final, but captain Kane Williamson says things are different this time around, per the Independent's Callum Rice-Coates.

"It’s a different feeling to last time. We've had to skin it over the round robin, so it’s been quite different. A lot of heart has been shown by the guys so far but we're keeping our feet on the ground. It was a great semi-final and we’re happy to be on the right side of it."

Both teams will head into Sunday's final with plenty of momentum after fine semi-final wins, but hosts England will be favourites having already tasted victory over the Black Caps at this tournament.