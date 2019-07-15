An Updated Look at the 2020 NFL Free-Agent Class Ahead of Training Camp

0 of 9

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL free-agent class has the early look of a juggernaut capable of reshaping the league as fans know it.

Granted, plenty of time has to pass before the floodgates open, and along that journey, extensions and other happenings will prevent the 2020 class from going all NBA on the NFL.

But as of right now, a stacked class might just one-up the 2019 offering headlined by Nick Foles, Trent Brown, Le'Veon Bell and others. With a handful of franchise quarterbacks due for new contracts and absolutely loaded offensive skill positions, 2020 could be more dramatic than usual.

These are some of the notable players set to hit the open market in 2020.