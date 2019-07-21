Pacquiao vs. Thurman Purse: Known Prize Money Payout Distribution

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao defeated Keith Thurman via split decision to claim the WBA world super welterweight championship and hand Thurman his first career loss at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Both fighters weighed in at 146.5 pounds Friday, with some believing Thurman had an edge at 30 years old and 10 years Pacquiao's junior. However, Pacquiao silenced all doubters immediately when he knocked his opponent down within the first 30 seconds of the first round.

The win improves the 40-year-old's career record to 62-7-2. Pacquiao last beat Adrien Broner in January via unanimous decision to defend his WBA world welterweight title. Saturday night marked Pacquiao's third consecutive win.

His payout for his fight with Broner, according to ESPN's Dan Rafael, was $10 million plus a percentage of the profits.

Rafael reported Friday, per the Nevada State Athletic Commission, that Pacquiao will also take home $10 million for his bout with Thurman, with Thurman earning $2.5 million in the loss.

Meanwhile, Thurman's record drops to 29-1-0. The 30-year-old also last fought in January, beating Josesito Lopez in a majority decision to maintain his WBA welterweight title. He met his match in Pacquiao after telling RingTV prior to the fight that he believes he's "the new Manny Pacquiao."

At this point in Pacquiao's career, any fight could very well be his last. If this is it for the eight-division title holder, he'll go out on top.