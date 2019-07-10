Buccaneers CB Ryan Smith Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's PED Policy

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The NFL suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith appeared in 16 games for Tampa Bay last season, finishing with 38 combined tackles, six passes defended and one interception.

