Buccaneers CB Ryan Smith Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's PED Policy

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith during an NFL football minicamp Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The NFL suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Smith appeared in 16 games for Tampa Bay last season, finishing with 38 combined tackles, six passes defended and one interception.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

