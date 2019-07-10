Rafael Nadal Advances to 2019 Wimbledon Semi-Finals, Will Face Roger Federer

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal will play Roger Federer in the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2019 after the Spaniard beat Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Nadal and Federer have not met at Wimbledon since their epic 2008 final, which the former won in five sets in one of the great contests of all time.

The No. 3 seed needed only three sets and just over two hours to down the unseeded American.

Nadal battled through a tough first set that lasted almost an hour before eventually running away with the final last-eight clash on No. 1 Court.

