Manny Pacquiao Net Worth, Projected Thurman Purse Earnings, Fight Predictions

APU GOMES/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao will seek the 62nd victory of his legendary boxing career Saturday night when he takes on Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao has won two straight fights since dropping the WBO welterweight title to Jeff Horn in July 2017. He defeated Lucas Matthysse to win the WBA welterweight championship and then defended that belt by earning a unanimous decision over Adrien Broner in January.

Now he'll look to capture the WBA super welterweight title by knocking off Thurman, while also adding to his already-impressive financial resume.

The 40-year-old Filipino sensation, who serves as a senator in his native Philippines when away from the boxing ring, is one of the richest boxers in history.

Wealthy Gorilla listed him as the sixth-highest all-time earner in the sport at $190 million. Celebrity Net Worth is a little more bullish with a $220 million valuation of his assets.

Pac-Man is expected to add another hefty sum to that total regardless of Saturday's result.

Sean Jones of Boxing News 24 reported Pacquiao received a $20 million guaranteed purse for the welterweight title fight. It's unclear what percentage of the revenue he'll receive.

The eight-division world champion heads into the fight as a slight favorite (-160, per Vegas Insider), but he told Lyle Fitzsimmons of Boxing Scene he's confident his skill set matches up favorably.

"I will not really know until I am in the ring with him, but I believe I have the better speed and footwork. I certainly have better experience against better opponents," he said. "Keith Thurman is going to be surprised by what he sees from me. I have heard what he has said. The more he trash talks the more his insecurities show. I know he senses what is coming his way."

Pacquiao no longer features the power he did in his prime, which is why he's only earned one victory by knockout since 2009, but his all-around ability still makes him one of the welterweight division's best.

Fight Prediction: Pacquiao by unanimous decision