J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards Fantasy Outlook After Mark Ingram II Injury

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens' potent rushing attack is missing a key contributor after Mark Ingram II left Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an ankle injury.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, he was ruled out the remainder of the game. The 30-year-old had five carries for 20 yards before exiting.

Ingram joined the Ravens last season after spending the first eight years of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He was everything the team and fantasy managers could have asked for with 1,265 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns on 228 touches in 15 games.

No team had more rushing attempts than the Ravens in 2019 (596); the San Francisco 49ers were second with 498.

Despite the absence of Ingram, the Ravens have quality replacements. Third-year running back Gus Edwards looked like a potential No. 1 option prior to Ingram's signing. He ranked fifth in the NFL with 5.2 yards per carry as a rookie and boasted an excellent 5.6 average last year.

J.K. Dobbins, a second-round draft pick in April, will also get a chance to touch the ball more. The former Ohio State star excelled in his final college season with career highs in attempts (301), rushing yards (2,003) and rushing touchdowns (21).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The sample size is small with just 16 carries entering Sunday, but Dobbins has looked terrific, averaging 7.9 yards and scoring two touchdowns through his first five games.

Because of how much the Ravens run the ball, their top two running backs are going to be worth having on your roster. Edwards, who is only rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo and 1 percent of ESPN leagues, is the safest bet to perform like a strong No. 2 with Ingram out of the picture.

Dobbins has the talent to eventually move into that kind of role, but his volume of touches will at least make him worth a look as a flex option, especially if one of your normal starters has a bye coming up.

Fantasy info via Fantasy Pros.