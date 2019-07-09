Report: Jadeveon Clowney, Texans Not Expected to Meet Deadline for New Contract

The Houston Texans have yet to hammer out a long-term extension with Jadeveon Clowney, and the chances are slim the two sides will reach an agreement before the July 15 deadline, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

The Texans placed the franchise tag on Clowney in March. As a result, he's guaranteed to earn $16 million in 2019 before once again hitting free agency.

         

