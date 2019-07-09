Glover Quin Announces NFL Retirement After 10-Year Career with Lions, Texans

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Former Detroit Lions and Houston Texans safety Glover Quin is retiring at age 33 following a 10-year NFL career, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

Quin issued a statement on the decision (via Rothstein):

"Playing professional sports was always a dream of mine. Football was the route I chose and God blessed me to be able to persevere through all the hardships and play 10 years in the NFL. I'm so thankful for the opportunity I had to play in the NFL with such great players and two great organizations.

"Football was never who I was as a person. It was always what I had done. I wanted to use football as a stepping stone into the rest of my life and not let football be my life. I always only wanted to play 10 years. Said if I was able to walk off the field after the last game in Year 10, it would be really hard for me to walk back on. I'm young, I'm healthy and I got a lot of life to live. So I'm walking away from the game of football."

