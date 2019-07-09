Glover Quin Announces NFL Retirement After 10-Year Career with Lions, Texans

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin enters the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Lions have released Quin, cutting ties with the 33-year-old safety that had one year left on his contract. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Former Detroit Lions and Houston Texans safety Glover Quin is retiring at age 33 following a 10-year NFL career, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

Quin issued a statement on the decision (via Rothstein):

"Playing professional sports was always a dream of mine. Football was the route I chose and God blessed me to be able to persevere through all the hardships and play 10 years in the NFL. I'm so thankful for the opportunity I had to play in the NFL with such great players and two great organizations.

"Football was never who I was as a person. It was always what I had done. I wanted to use football as a stepping stone into the rest of my life and not let football be my life. I always only wanted to play 10 years. Said if I was able to walk off the field after the last game in Year 10, it would be really hard for me to walk back on. I'm young, I'm healthy and I got a lot of life to live. So I'm walking away from the game of football."

               

